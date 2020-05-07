Clinica Sierra Vista, Omni Family Health receiving $2M each to expand COVID-19 testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista and Omni Family Health are getting more funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand COVID-19 testing.

The department announced today that the two healthcare providers are each receiving $2 million to expand lab services as well as walk-up and drive-through testing, purchase personal protective equipment and more.

A total of $97 million is being doled out to health centers across California, according to HHS. The funding comes from thePaycheck Protection Program and the Health Care Enhancement Act.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will expand the work health centers are doing to test Americans for COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations. Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.”