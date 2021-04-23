Clinica Sierra Vista offering weekend COVID-19 vaccination events in Bakersfield, Fresno

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday in Bakersfield and another on Sunday in Fresno.

In a news release, the clinic said it decided to hold the events after a report from the U.S. Department of Health that Kern County ranks seventh highest in California when it comes to vaccine hesitancy. Meantime, Fresno County public health officials say fewer than 20% of people in the central Fresno zip code are vaccinated, the lowest rate of any zip code in the Central Valley, according to the release.

Saturday’s event in Bakersfield runs from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Niles Community Health Center located at 7800 Niles St., while the Fresno event takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elm Community Health Center located at 2740 S Elm Ave.

Clinica Sierra Vista organizers say these events are in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, United Farmworkers Foundation, Circle of Life Development Foundation, #MLKcommUNITY, Upside Productions and Girl Trek.

Click here to pre-register for the Bakersfield event. Click here to pre-register for the Fresno event.