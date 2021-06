BAKERSFIELD and FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is giving away tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain beginning Monday for the first 1,000 people to get vaccinated.

Anyone who receives the vaccine will be eligible for up to two passes while supplies last, according to a Clinic Sierra Vista news release. Each site will have up to 100 passes while supplies last.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations.