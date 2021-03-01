Clinica Sierra Vista now vaccinating residents in Phase 1B, including educators and ag workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting today, educators, ag workers and residents can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations at Clinica Sierra Vista’s Kern County locations.

The healthcare provider said residents in groups that are part of Phase 1B Tier 1 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can now get vaccinated at its Kern County Locations.

Clinica Sierra Vista has added two vaccination sites:

Arvin Community Health Center: Open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. at 1305 Bear Mountain Blvd.

Delano Community Health Center: Open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-8 p.m. at 425 Del Sol Pkwy.

Vaccinations at the two locations are for Clinica Sierra Vista patients only at this time.

“We are excited to announce that we are offering the COVID-19 vaccination to our patients in rural parts of Kern County, including Arvin and Delano. A recent allocation of doses provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration has helped in our ability to expand our vaccination sites,” said Director of Public Relations Tim Calahan. “As we get more supply (sic), we hope to add more available vaccination days at our sites in Frazier Park, Lamont and the Kern River Valley.”

To request an appointment,visit clinicasierravista.org/vaccinations.