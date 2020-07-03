Clinica Sierra Vista now only testing people showing symptoms of COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista will now only test people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 due to an increase in patients. The clinic wants to make sure they have enough test kits available to test those patients.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Olga Meave says people who aren’t showing symptoms should schedule an appointment with one of the county’s free testing sites.

You can schedule an appointment at a free COVID-19 testing site here.

The organization is asking patients to make appointments before visiting one of their locations. Patients can call 1-833-278–4584 to be connected to their most convenient location.