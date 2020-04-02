Clinica Sierra Vista, local Toyota dealerships announce layoffs due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several businesses have notified the county that they will be laying off workers largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clinica Sierra Vista, Bill Wright Toyota, Bill Wright Scion Toyota, North Bakersfield Toyota have all announced layoffs, according to WARN notices provided to the county.

Clinica Sierra Vista closed nine facilities in Kern County as of March 30 and has laid off employees at each site, a total of 64 personnel.

Bill Wright Toyota has laid off 55 people as of March 31 and 95 employees at Scion Toyota. North Bakersfield Toyota has laid off 87 employees also as of March 31.

The Levy Premium Foodservice Limited Partnership’s operation at the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area has been reduced due to event cancellations and postponements, affecting the hours of 548 employees.

While employees are likely to see reduced hours or experience a temporary suspension of work, the company said there are no plans to terminate employment.