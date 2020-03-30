Clinica Sierra Vista launches new telehealth program amid COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the coronavirus, Clinica Sierra Vista has launched a new program allowing patients to virtually visit with health care providers.

The organization said the Epic MyChart Virtual Visit with Zoom program is a telehealth platform for patients to have on-demand video and/or audio visits with physicians in primary care, pediatrics, OBGYN, behavioral health and dental care.

“CSV telehealth offers immediate, non-emergency care services, virtually, via smartphone, tablet or computer from the comfort of someone’s home or office,” said Chief Information Officer Manish Khurana. “I have a dream that one day we can do quality patient care anywhere. Technology plays a key role in this. We’ve implemented robust technology for our patients, and this is the first step towards achieving our goal – CSV, FQHC of the future.”

The new program is now available seven days a week to all CSV patients regardless of ability to pay. Patients can use this service from home, work, or on the go by signing in to MyChart. Patients will access a secure, interactive video using their smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

During the virtual visit, patients receive chronic disease management for diabetes, hypertension, COPD and other illnesses as well as treatment for acute conditions like sore throat, stomachache, earache, and fever.

Medical providers can diagnose patients, prescribe medications and suggest follow-up care when it is appropriate. If follow-up care or further testing is necessary, CSV Anywhere Care providers will refer patients back to their regular CSV care team or can recommend a new CSV physician when a new relationship is needed.

After every virtual visit, an after-visit summary will be added to Epic, CSV’s integrated electronic health record system, so that their care team has direct access to the information.

