Clinica Sierra Vista in need of masks as it battles COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista says it is in need of personal protective equipment as it works to battle COVID-19.

The organization says that early this month, it made it mandatory for both patients and staff members to wear face masks when inside clinic locations to increase public safety. However, Clinica says that has put a strain on its PPE resources.

As of today, Clinica Sierra Vista has tested more than 1,200 patients for COVID-19, which has significantly reduced PPE supplies. Now, the organization is asking for mask donations.

“We are calling on our partners throughout the Central Valley to help us meet this need,” the healthcare provider said. “We know this community can continue to support our frontline healthcare heroes and the most vulnerable patients in the Valley.”

To make a donation, call 661-428-9194. Donations can also be dropped off at any Clinica locations in Kern and Fresno counties.