Clinica Sierra Vista announces it has tested 1,065 people for COVID-19 between Kern, Fresno counties

Clinica Sierra Vista’s new walk-in clinic on Del Sol Parkway in Delano is shown

Clinica Sierra Vista said it has tested 1,065 patients for COVID-19 at 23 sites between Kern and Fresno counties.

As of today, 115 tests have come back positive and 869 have come back negative, the healthcare provider said. Nearly all patients are reporting mild symptoms and do not require a ventilator.

Dr. Alexandra Franco, an infectious disease, expert, said one patient has been hospitalized but is in stable condition.

“We continue to encourage patients to stay at home if they’ve had a family member or close contact diagnosed with the (coronavirus) infection to remain at home,” she said.

Currently Clinica has 10 Abbott laboratory rapid ID NOW testing machines and is working with Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s office to open a line of communication between Clinica and the Federal Emergency Management Agency along with Abbott directly to secure more testing cartridges.

If more cartridges can be obtained, the healthcare provider estimates it could be testing 360 patients a day in addition to current testing.

Clinica said it is also working to secure antibody testing kits that would allow staff to see if a patient has had or has COVID-19.

Anyone with questions or symptoms are encouraged to call Clinica Sierra Vista at any of its locations. They may then be referred to a facility for testing if approved.

“Unfortunately, even though we have all these testing efforts in place, we are not at a point where we are testing every single asymptomatic person out there,” Franco said. “That’s why we need to be very smart and decide who needs to be tested and who doesn’t, who needs to come to the clinic and who can stay at home.”

New walk-in clinic

Clinica Sierra Vista has announced it is opening a new walk-in clinic facility.

The clinic, located at 425 Del Sol Parkway, includes 10 exam rooms and primary medical care, family medicine and other services for women, children and families.

Clinica Sierra Vista said COVID-19 testing and screening is also being done at the new facility, which serves both Delano and McFarland residents.

“It’s an exciting location for us in Delano,” said CEO Brian Harris. “It shows our commitment to rural health care in this community and to make sure that our patients are getting the best care from a state-of-the-art facility.”

The healthcare provider said a clinic offering mental health and dental services will be opening next door within the next two months.

The clinic is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for walk-ins and telehealth services. Primary care/OBGYN services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary.

The facility can be reached at 661-720-4011.