Clinica Sierra Vista administering COVID-19 vaccines to homeless population in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Clinica Sierra Vista is helping to vaccinate one of our most vulnerable populations — the homeless.

Today, Clinica is offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the homeless community. Tim Calahan, director of public relations for Clinica, said protecting this population is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is a population that has challenges — one, to find, to convince and let them know why to get the vaccine,” he said. “This is more of a one-on-one interaction than the mass vaccination sites (that) may not cater to this specific population. The…confidence, trust we have with a lot of these populations, that’s key to help get this vaccine out where a mass vaccination site may not be the best option.”