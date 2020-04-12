Clinica has 10 ‘rapid-result’ COVID-19 test machines but lacks cartridges to use them

Clinica Sierra Vista, the Bakersfield-based chain of low income health clinics, seemed prescient when it ordered 10 state-of-the-art, rapid-result machines last year capable, it turned out, of testing for the novel coronavirus. But now the machines are just sitting idle. What’s the problem?

They’re lacking one vital piece of equipment: the cartridges necessary for each individual test.

Clinica Sierra Vista’s management couldn’t have known how valuable these testing machines would be this spring when they ordered them from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories last fall. Clinica ordered Abbott’s I-D Now molecular point-of-care test units to screen patients for strep throat and the seasonal flu. Clinica would learn later than the mobile, six-and-a-half pound machines also screen accurately for the novel coronavirus. And Clinica had ordered nearly a dozen of them.

But Abbott’’s I-D Now units require a special COVID-19 testing cartridge for each patient, and they can’t get them. Clinica management has been trying for weeks, reaching out to, among others, Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Clinica spokesman Tim Callahan says orders for the COVID-19 test cartridges must go through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which deals only with the state, and the state deals only with county public health agencies, and it is the public health agency that would then distribute equipment to hospitals and clinics.

But does Kern County’s need for this equipment rank up there with, say, New York City? Hardly. Callahan makes a different sort of case for Kern County to be able to test rapidly.

“What makes it unique with Clinica is that we’re positioned in an area that is heavily Latino, and we know that right now this COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting minorities,” Callahan told KGET.com. “And so we really have an opportunity at Clinica to test that population, not only to find if they have active disease, but also as we talked about transitioning back the workforce and opening up counties, county by county, as the president has described.

“Clinica is really unique position to be able to provide large scale testing to a lot of people in a lot of companies, as they decide whether they want to open up completely — open offices, shipping operation, (deploy) an entire team that’s going to go into harvest season, or an oil rig. So we’re really in a unique position.”

Clinica is already testing patients, the more common way — with the long swab. Some 528 tests as of last Friday, with 20 positives, only one of them, an older Fresno county man, considered serious. The Abbott machine would change that dynamic, potentially helping the county, over time, eliminate its ongoing testing backlog. Whether that sways FEMA or not remains to be seen.

McCarthy’s office contacted KGET to said they had been in touch with Clinica Sierra Vista and they are working to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

Dignity Health is also waiting for Abbott rapid-result cartridges, a spokeswoman told KGET last week. Adventist Health Bakersfield did not respond to a request for a comment on the subject.