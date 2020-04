‘Clear-cut’ evidence coronavirus drug remdesivir works, Fauci says

An experimental drug for the coronavirus has proven benefit, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Fauci said at the White House on Wednesday. The data he referred to is from a large study of more than 1,000 patients from multiple sites around the world. Patients either received the drug, called remdesivir, or a placebo.

Results from clinical trials are typically published in medical journals after review from outside experts. That hasn’t happened yet with this latest study, but Fauci said the results were so promising, that there is “an ethical obligation to immediately let the placebo group know so they can have access” to the drug.

Fauci said the remdesivir study group was able to be discharged from the hospital within 11 days, on average, compared to 15 days in the placebo group.

“What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus,” Fauci said.

There were indications the drug lead to fewer deaths, but that part of the analysis is still under review.

Fauci, who is famously measured in tone, expressed genuine excitement over the results, calling them “reminiscent of 34 years ago in 1986 when we were struggling for drugs for HIV.”

Fauci’s team uncovered the first drug to show a modest impact on the virus that causes AIDS — research that was built upon over subsequent years to find HIV drug cocktails.

Meanwhile, information on two other remdesivir studies released Wednesday provided seemingly conflicting outcomes.

But both studies had flaws, making results difficult to interpret in the absence of more research.

The first study, from Gilead Sciences, found that patients who were given a 10-day treatment course of the drug “achieved similar improvement in clinical status compared with those taking a 5-day treatment course,” the company, which makes the drug, said in a press release Wednesday.