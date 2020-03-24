Civil hearings postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All civil cases set for hearings between April 1 and May 20 in departments 10, 11, 12 and 17 at the downtown courthouse have been rescheduled to a later date, according to an order issued Monday.

The move came as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to limit the amount of hearings and people inside the courthouse. Attorneys and parties should check the non-criminal case information on the court’s website or contact the clerk’s office at the Metropolitan Division for the new dates.

