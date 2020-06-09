City to reopen spray parks tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Recreation & Parks Department has announced that city-operated spray parks will reopen on Wednesday.

The city said the spray parks had been closed in order to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. However, the city recently received guidelines from the Kern County Public Health department for safely reopening park amenities including spray parks.

Once re-opened, the city said the spray parks’ hours of operation will remain at 1-6 p.m. daily. The city will install signage at its spray parks, reminding the public to continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state and county health departments.

The city is asking anyone who visits a spray park to continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet from others, washing hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds as well as wear a face mask or face covering while in public if social distancing is not possible.

City-operated public pools are still closed, according to the city. Playground and outdoor exercise equipment, as well as basketball courts, also remain closed until further notice.