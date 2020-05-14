City: Tennis, pickleball courts at parks back open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City pickleball and tennis courts are back open, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.

The city said the courts are available during regular park hours but urge residents to continue following social distancing guidelines, be sure to wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer and don’t play if you’re exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19.

Residents are also encouraged not to share any equipment and not to play doubles unless your partner is a member of your household.

No lessons are permitted at this time. Basketball courts are also still off limits, the city said.