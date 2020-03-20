City of Wasco limiting staffing, urging residents not to flush baby wipes and paper towels

1  of  2
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco announced Friday that all city offices which primarily provide customer service will remain closed and their phone lines unmanned as a result of COVID-19 concerns.

The city said its website will detail alternative ways to conduct business and provide notices regarding continued essential services such as water, wastewater and sanitation.

Recognizing the limited availability of toilet paper at some stores, the city is also asking residents not to flush baby wipes, paper towels or other products down the toilet as they can clog sewers and cause backups at wastewater facilities. That includes wipes labeled “flushable.”

