City of Wasco declares state of local emergency, announces temporary closure of city offices

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco has declared a state of local emergency, allowing the city to take extra measures to asses the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a release, the city urges all residents and visitors to actively stay engaged in monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. They also encourage practicing good hygiene, social distancing and following guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Kern County Public Health.

The city will implement changes that will be effective starting Wednesday, March 18.

The city will close all city offices, including the Finance Department, Planning Department, Public Works Main Office and City Hall.

The community breakfast scheduled for April 1 has been canceled. The community clean-up has been postponed.

Finance Department

UTILITY BILLS: All utility bills normally due on March 20 will now be due by Monday, March 30. No cash will be accepted at this time. Utility bills can be paid online, by phone or drop-off at the drop box in front of the office building during business hours. Drop payments can be done in the form of personal checks, money orders, or cashier’s check.

All utility bills normally due on March 20 will now be due by Monday, March 30. No cash will be accepted at this time. Utility bills can be paid online, by phone or drop-off at the drop box in front of the office building during business hours. Drop payments can be done in the form of personal checks, money orders, or cashier’s check. For payment arrangements or other utility services, call 758-7230.

Dial-A-Ride

Dial-A-Ride services will be suspended beginning Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.

Wasco Animal Shelter

The Wasco animal shelter will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18. There will be no adoptions or animal surrenders until further notice. They will also not be accepting new volunteers.

Residents can visit the city’s website for current information and additional details. You can also contact the City Clerk’s Office at 758-7215.