TEHACHAPI — The City of Tehachapi on Friday declared a local emergency as a result of COVID-19 but said essential services such as police, fire, water, sewer and trash will not be impacted.

Mayor Susan Wiggins signed the resolution declaring the emergency, and it must be ratified by the city council within seven days, according to a city release.

City officials are urging residents to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.