City of Tehachapi cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi announced it is canceling its scheduled Fourth of July fireworks show following the latest state coronavirus guidelines. The city said it anticipated thousands of additional viewers.

In a release Wednesday, city officials said it canceled the fireworks display because of a potential for the spread of the coronavirus. The city said it expected many more attendees to its display since it had been the only remaining scheduled fireworks display within eastern Kern County.

The city said it hopes to hold a fireworks display at a later date.