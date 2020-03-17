City of Ridgecrest releases public meeting protocol addressing coronavirus concerns

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Ridgecrest is asking residents to consider watching public meetings online or call in for the public comment portion to help keep gatherings small and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, residents can submit written comments. A city news release said it’s trying to limit meetings to 50 people or fewer.

To watch meetings streamed live, go to https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.

For public comment during meetings, call 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Please specify which agenda item you’re commenting on.