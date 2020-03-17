Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Live Now
Kern County Public Health gives update on first confirmed coronavirus case in Kern County.

City of Ridgecrest releases public meeting protocol addressing coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Ridgecrest is asking residents to consider watching public meetings online or call in for the public comment portion to help keep gatherings small and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, residents can submit written comments. A city news release said it’s trying to limit meetings to 50 people or fewer.

To watch meetings streamed live, go to https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch or on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/cityofridgecrest/live.

For public comment during meetings, call 760-499-5010. Written comments can be submitted to rcharlon@ridgecrest-ca.gov or to Ricca Charlon, City Clerk, 100 W. California Ave., Ridgecrest, CA 93555. Please specify which agenda item you’re commenting on.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News