City of Delano to declare emergency because of coronavirus concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano said it will hold a council meeting Monday evening to declare an emergency resolution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. for the resolution that will declare the emergency in Delano.

In-person comments will be accepted at the meeting, but the city is encouraging residents to submit public comment via email to cityclerk@cityofdelano.com.

The city says it will consider postponing and rescheduling non-essential committee and commission meetings, canceling special events and parks programs through the end of March.

The city will also discuss closing city-run community centers and City Hall to the public, and waiving late payment penalties for March.

The city advises residents to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus including frequently washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, and to cover coughs and sneezes.