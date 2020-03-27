City of Delano temporarily halts evictions because of COVID-19 hardships

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Delano said Thursday it has adopted an ordinance temporarily stopping evictions of tenants because of financial hardships related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The city announced the ordinance following an executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom which authorized cities and counties to suspend evictions because of missed rent payments resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the city said eviction notices because of missed rent payments were likely to surge.

“Given the high cost of housing, evictions of tenants, particularly low-income tenants, could lead to long term or permanent displacement, impacting the health and safety of tenants in the City of Delano,” a release stated.

The city said the moratorium on evictions will end once the governor’s executive order expires or once the city lifts its local emergency declaration.