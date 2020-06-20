City of Bakersfield will not deny city services to customers not wearing masks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield says it is working on updating on its policies to comply with the state’s new guidelines on wearing face masks in public areas and says the city will not deny services to people who are not wearing one.

In a weekly memo from the City Manager’s Office, the city says its buildings will remain open to the public and is encouraging residents to wear a mask in public spaces to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued the new face mask and face covering order Thursday as coronavirus cases continued to rise as more economic sectors opened up in recent weeks.

Residents are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

The city says it will provide disposable masks in public buildings where social distancing is not possible.