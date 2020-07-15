City of Bakersfield to issue permits allowing businesses to operate in parking lots, sidewalks, streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield says it is offering a special permit to local businesses and restaurants allowing them to set up areas outside of their normal operating spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city says these permits are called the COVID-19 Special Event Permit. Under the permit, businesses and restaurants to set up in areas like parking lots, sidewalks and in some cases city streets.

Only businesses permitted would be allowed to operate in those areas outside their usual operating spaces. The city says it is considering applications on a case-by-case basis and would work with businesses looking to obtain a permit.

The permit and its allowances would be in effect as long as the city emergency declaration is in effect.

Businesses can click on this link and downloading instructions to apply. For more information contact the City Liaison at 661-326-3757 or email specialevents@bakersfieldcity.us.

Download the application here.

Instrucciones para aplicar en español.