City of Bakersfield declares local emergency due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has declared a state of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the governor’s stay-at-home order. The city says it is limiting staffing to essential services only.

City Manager Christian Clegg issued the declaration Thursday night, and it must be ratified by the city council. The council meets Wednesday, March 25.

The city is urging residents to comply with the stay-at-home order issued by Newsom earlier in the evening.

City buildings providing essential services will remain open, but some services may not be available. Officials urge residents to conduct city business over the phone, via email or online when possible.

Police and fire departments will not be affected. Water, sewer and trash services will also remain in service.

All nonessential city gatherings and events will be canceled or postponed until at least April 14.

The city has set up a website for information on the measures its taking in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Help limit the spread of the coronavirus.