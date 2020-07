ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — If you live in Arvin, the city is trying to get everyone to wear a face mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The city gave out masks away for free Saturday.

It’s called “Operation Mask Up, Arvin.” Last month the Arvin City Council approved an ordinance requiring the use of masks by all employees at any business in the city and all businesses to post signs encouraging customers to wear a mask.

The city purchased the masks with funds from the CARES Act.