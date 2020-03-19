City of Arvin closes facilities, reduces services due to coronavirus

The city of Arvin declared a local state of emergency and said it will close buildings and reduce services to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The city said its facilities will close and residents will see a reduction of services beginning March 19.

In a release, the city said City Hall and its Community Development Department will be staffed to receive phone calls and email but will not make contact with the public.

Arvin police will respond to emergency, in-progress calls and calls requiring on-scene investigation, but will close the department’s lobby. Animal control calls will be limited to vicious or injured animals.

Beginning March 20, only Dial-a-Ride services will be in operation, all other transit will be suspended. Staff will be available to answer phone calls, however.

Arvin Public Works will continue to operate maintaing roads and parks, and cleaning city facilities, but will have minimal contact with the public. All city park restrooms are closed.

City finance workers will continue to work but have the option of working from home.

You can call Arvin City Hall at 661-854-3134.