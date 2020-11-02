City now providing COVID-19 relief grants from B-CARES program to small businesses that received other support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city will now provide grants from its COVID-19 relief program B-CARES to small businesses that have already received federal or county funding.

Effective immediately, the city said businesses that had received other support, such as grants through the Paycheck Protection Program or Kern Recovers, are now eligible to receive grants from the B-CARES program.

Previously, B-CARES applications from small businesses that had already received support were not processed. However, the city said they retained the applications and will now begin processing them and any new ones that come in.

Any business that has already submitted an application will not need to submit a new one, the city said. Interested small business owners can find more eligibility information and apply for the grant here. The funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city launched the B-CARES program on Sept. 21, making $3 million in city Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds available to local businesses in need. The city said it must expend the $3 million set aside for the program by the end of the year or any remaining funds must be returned to the state.

Businesses that meet the program’s eligibility requirements will receive grants in $5,000 increments up to $20,000, according to the city. The amount each business would be eligible for is based on its total full-time employees.

Only businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees and revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 are eligible, the city said.