City Manager: Gov. Newsom’s new stay-home order will not have major impact on city’s operations







Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new order for residents to stay at home will not have a major impact on the city’s operations.

During a press conference this morning regarding the city’s recent declaration of a local emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak, Clegg said the city has already been taking significant steps to reduce the risk of transmission.

“I think that this stay-home order from the governor doesn’t really change, in a large degree, the activities that we’ve already been doing for several weeks to help make sure we do slow down the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. “This is a big deal. We do need to take precautions, but we don’t need to panic. As I’ve stated before, the city is open for business (and) essential services will be maintained.”

Clegg said the city is working on creating a summarized list of federal guidelines regarding essential businesses to help give local businesses and residents more clarity about what types of businesses and agencies should stay open.

Clegg said the city is allowing businesses to make their own decisions on whether they are “considered essential and will not be cracking down on businesses that remain open, as police will be focused on responding to emergencies.

“The city is not in a position to begin doing enforcement of the stay-home order,” he said. “If there are particular instances where there are health and safety concerns that are egregious, we’ll take those on a case-by-case basis, but as noted in the governor’s comments, this enforcement is largely by…social pressures.”

The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported this week that there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, one of which is a visitor to the county.

Clegg said the county as a whole has been preparing for a local outbreak and an increase in the number of confirmed cases. He said he’s confident that the city and the county are prepared to respond.

I met with Public Health and I feel very reassured they’re ready for this. Our medical professionals are ready for this,” he said. “We’re just taking these precautionary measures to make sure that we slow down the spread so that they have the capacity to respond.”

A new call center has been established by Public Health to answer questions from the public about the coronavirus. The number is 661-321-3000 and is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

