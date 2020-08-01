City issues 14 permits to businesses for outside operation; 19 permits currently being processed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield said it has issued 14 special event permits to businesses, allowing them to operate outside amid COVID-19.

The city said it has another 19 permits going through the process as of Friday. The city announced last week that it has sped up the processing speed, with businesses now able to get their permits within five days of when they applied. Before COVID-19, the process for a special event permit took up to 30 days.

The permits allow businesses to temporarily operate on public sidewalks or in public streets as well as in private parking lots elsewhere in Bakersfield.

“The permit process helps prepare businesses to meet health and safety regulations in a new location not previously approved for operation,” the city said. “Staff is happy to help interested owners and managers through the process so businesses can begin operating again while following the state’s health guidelines in place to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

To apply for a permit, visit https://bit.ly/2EHdD5i. Businesses can submit their application, along with the $86 processing fee, via e-mail or drop it off at the City of Bakersfield Treasury Division, located at 1600 Truxtun Ave.