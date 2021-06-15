City holding series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at parks starting Wednesday

Coronavirus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Recreation & Parks department is partnering with Kern County Public Health for a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics at city parks starting tomorrow. 

All of the clinics will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. except one. Here are the locations and dates for the upcoming clinics: 

  • June 16: City in the Hills Park, 10000 City Hills Dr.
  • June 17: University Park, 4301 University Ave.
  • June 18: Wilson Park, 2400 Wilson Rd.
  • June 23: Patriot’s Park, 1600 New Stine
  • June 24: Beach Park, 3400 21st St.
  • June 25: Siemon Park, 3300 Redlands Dr.
  • June 26: Centennial Park, 400 Montclair St., 3-7 p.m.
  • June 27: Planz Park, 1601 Planz Rd.
  • June 30: Beale Park, 500 Oleander Dr.
  • July 2: City in the Hills Park

