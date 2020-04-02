City extends COVID-19 precautionary measures through May 1

The City of Bakersfield has announced it is extending the temporary precautionary measures it has put in place to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19 through May 1.

Those measures include the postponing or cancelation of all nonessential meetings, events and gatherings. The upcoming City Council meeting on April 8 at 5:15 p.m. will have limited public access. The afternoon meeting will not be open to the public.

Public comments will be accepted for items on the agenda for both meetings, the city said.

All city-hosted community meetings scheduled through May 1 are postponed until further notice.

Bid openings will be conducted by tele- or video-conferencing or will be postponed through May 1, as well as all employee recruitments, with the exception of public safety, the city said.

Previously permitted special events scheduled to be held through May 1, including special events scheduled at city parks, have also been postponed.

Recreation & Parks Department programs provided to the public through May 1 will be suspended, with the exception of the after-school meal programs at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. City community centers and pools will remain closed to the public through May 1.

Mesa Marin Sports Complex, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Aera Park will also be closed during this time, according to the city.