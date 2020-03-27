City closing tennis, pickleball and basketball courts over COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City parks remain open, but the city’s Recreation and Parks Department is now closing all basketball, tennis and pickleball courts to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

The closure will be in effect starting today and will remain in place until further notice, according to the city. Signage indicating the closure will be posted at the courts and fences surrounding them will be locked.

The city said the rims at basketball courts without fences will be removed by staff.

“The city also reminds park visitors to avoid touching playground and outdoor exercise equipment, picnic tables and benches,” the city said in a news release. “Recreation and Parks staff will be cleaning facilities periodically and the city encourages everyone to use hand sanitizers, wash your hands frequently and in accordance with the guidelines from (Kern Public Health) and CDC.”

City community centers and pools — as well as the Mesa Marin Sports Complex, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Aera Park — have been closed to the public since March 12.

All Recreation and Parks Department programs, with the exception of the after-school meal program at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, have been suspended until further notice.