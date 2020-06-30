City cancels July 4 celebration due to COVID-19, will air concert instead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city announced this morning that it is canceling its planned July 4 celebration this weekend due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

The annual fireworks celebration held at the Park and River Walk had been canceled earlier this year before the city reversed course and said it would wait to see how the COVID-19 situation evolved.

“It is clear that under the current state and county guidelines regarding public gatherings, a public gathering such as this event, is not possible at this time,” the city said in a news release. “The health and safety of Bakersfield residents and its employees remain the city’s top priority.”

As an alternative, the city said it will broadcast a special Independence Day concert by the Bakersfield Municipal Band on multiple social media accounts. ABC 23 will also be airing the concert, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The city said it also hopes to develop a plan to host a community celebration with a fireworks show later this year once state and county guidelines allow for public gatherings once again. The annual July 4 celebration is expected to return in 2021.