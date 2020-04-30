City cancels annual July 4 celebration due to COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has announced it will not be holding its annual July 4 fireworks celebration at the Park at River Walk this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said that due to existing local and state health orders advising people stay home and practice social distancing, it has concluded that the celebration cannot be held as it has been in the past.

The celebration typically attracts between 12,000 and 14,000 people who gather to watch the fireworks display in close proximity.

“The health and safety of Bakersfield residents and employees remain the city’s top priority,” the city said in a news release. “Planning for an event of this magnitude takes several months, and unfortunately there are too many unknowns to do so right now.”

The city said it is working with its partners at the Kern County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the public’s

health is not put at risk.



“Please find ways to celebrate the Independence Day holiday at home while practicing

responsible social distancing and following the guidelines set forth by the KCDPH, CDPH and CDC,” the city said. “We look forward to the return of the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration in 2021.”