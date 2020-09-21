City announces new business assistance grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has announced a new business assistance grant program aimed at helping local small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related state-implemented closures.

This new program makes $3 million in the city’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds immediately available to local businesses in need. Businesses located within the city limits will be eligible for grants in $5,000 increments up to $20,000.

The city said the amount each business would be eligible for is based on their total full-time employees. Only businesses with 25 or fewer full-time employees and revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 are eligible. The funding is available on a first come, first served basis, according to the city.

“The city of Bakersfield wants to be as business-friendly and supportive as possible in these difficult times,” said City Manager Christian Clegg. “These allocations are important to making sure our small business sector will survive this unprecedented impact and get back to business-as-usual quickly.”

Beyond the new grant program, the city said it also plans to allocate CARES Act funding for forgivable business loans, grants for nonprofit organizations and public-private partnerships providing job training and technical assistance to local businesses as well as relief for the travel and tourism industry.

“The city of Bakersfield recognizes the importance of local government partnerships and is working with the County of Kern to appropriately utilize each agency’s assets to best support local businesses,” the city said in a news release.

Business owners interested in the new grant program can find more information and apply for a grant here.