City allocating additional $2M in federal COVID-19 relief funding to B-CARES program supporting local businesses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has announced it is allocating an additional $2 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to its B-CARES program supporting local businesses.

The funding is on top of the initial $3 million in CARES Act funding that the city set aside for the program, which launched in September. As of last week, the program had provided nearly $2 million in grants to more than local businesses, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 each.

The city is asking small business owners interested in receiving a grant to apply online before the deadline, this Friday at 5 p.m. All CARES Act funding must be expended by the end of the calendar year, according to the city.

