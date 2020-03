BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Promoters for Cirque du Soleil have cancelled performances set for this weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena.

The AXEL shows scheduled at the arena for March 14 and March 15 are cancelled out of an abundance of caution promoters said in a statement and are working on rescheduling the performances.

Ticketholders will be contacted about upcoming dates.

People who purchased tickets from AXS will be automatically refunded.