CIF delays start of fall high school sports to winter amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The start of fall high school sports has officially been delayed due to COVID-19.

The California Interscholastic Foundation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, announced today that fall sports are expected to begin in either December 2020 or January 2021 depending on the section.

The CIF said each CIF section office will release their own calendar to reflect the regular season starting and ending dates and section playoffs.

The CIF said it is continuously monitoring directives and guidance from the state and that as the situation with COVID-19 changes, it “may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local section.”

According to the revised 2020-21 sports calendar, the last day for football section playoffs has been set for April 10 and the last day of regional/state championships is set for the following week, April 17.

The decision comes after the Kern High School District board of trustees voted last week to begin with distance learning for the first quarter of the upcoming school year.