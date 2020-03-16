Churches move services online out of coronavirus concern

As President Trump declared Sunday a national day of prayer, local churches met with Kern Public Health to decide how to worship in light of coronavirus concerns.

The Diocese of Fresno just suspended all masses and activities at all of its parishes starting Monday the 16th through the end of March.

“We just think God is bigger than the coronavirus, right? But in the middle of that, we also want to use wisdom,” said Robin Robinson with CityServe.

On Sunday, some churches met for one last service of the month. They spread out congregants to practice social distancing, and they stopped communal practices like shaking hands, sharing coffee, or receiving the chalice.

At Canyon Hills, attendees were spread out across four venues on campus.

“Governor Gavin Newsom declared that they’re recommending all gatherings over 250 or above be canceled or postponed, and this is why we’re here today kind of spreading out,” said Pastor Steve Vinson at Canyon Hills. “Thank you for your flexibility.”

Some churches opted to move services online, like New Life Church and Valley Baptist, among others.

Though there are still no cases of coronavirus in Kern County, these decisions were made out of precaution.

“For our first online video church gathering, we have become a multi-site church with over 1,000 sites overnight,” said Pastor Jeff Gowling of the Bridge Bible Church.

“Church is not about the building; it’s about the people. No matter what, we continue to come together to worship Jesus,” Pastor Steve Vinson added.