CHP reminds you: Coronavirus will not get you out a ticket

CHP in Castro Valley shared a photo poking fun at drivers who may try to get out of a ticket by trying to protect themselves and officers from the contagious coronavirus.

Bottom line: Don’t try it.

The photo was staged and not of an actual traffic stop, but CHP is reminding drivers to obey traffic laws and to comply with officers if and when they’re stopped for potential violations.

Regardless, the best way to prevent the spread of contagious disease, experts say, is to stay home if you’re feeling sick.

Other steps you can take: