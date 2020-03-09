CHP reminds you: Coronavirus will not get you out a ticket

CHP in Castro Valley shared a photo poking fun at drivers who may try to get out of a ticket by trying to protect themselves and officers from the contagious coronavirus.
Bottom line: Don’t try it.
The photo was staged and not of an actual traffic stop, but CHP is reminding drivers to obey traffic laws and to comply with officers if and when they’re stopped for potential violations.
Regardless, the best way to prevent the spread of contagious disease, experts say, is to stay home if you’re feeling sick.
Other steps you can take:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your coughs or sneezes with tissue, then throw the tissue away into the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using household cleaning sprays or wipes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.