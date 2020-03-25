CHP reminds drivers: Don’t consume ‘to-go’ alcoholic drinks while on the road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is reminding motorists that despite some relaxed regulations on how restaurants are serving alcoholic drinks for take-out orders amid the coronavirus closures, you must still abide by the rules of the road.

Last week, the state of California relaxed some of its alcohol regulations allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to customers as they begin to order meals for pick up only.

CHP is reminding motorists that as you take the drink home, it must be in a secure container that you can’t drink from — no straws can be in the cup.

Officials also say the drink prepared by a restaurant or bar must be in a trunk, or in a part of the vehicle where a driver or passengers can’t reach.

Unopened alcoholic drinks packaged by a manufacturer can be in a vehicle’s passenger compartment, they said.

And, of course, don’t drink and drive while on the road.

If you suspect you see a possible drunk driver on the road, dial 911.