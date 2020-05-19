CHP: Local fatal crashes rise 33 percent despite stay-at-home order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol said it has seen an increase in fatal crashes in the Bakersfield area in recent months despite fewer people on the road due to COVID-19.

The CHP said from March 19 to present, the department has seen a 33 percent increase in fatal crashes. There were eight during this period in 2019 compared to 12 during the same period in 2020.

“This statistic is a grim reminder of the great responsibility every one of us has behind the wheel. Don’t take it lightly,” said Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez.

The state as a whole is seeing a significant decline in fatalities over the past two months due to COVID-19.

According to preliminary data, there was an 88 percent reduction in the number of people killed and a 62 percent decrease in the number of people injured in crashes between March 19 and April 30 of this year compared to the same period last year.

The total number of truck-involved collisions also saw a 60 percent drop, with fatal truck-involved crashes down 88 percent.

“People are adhering to the order, eliminating non-essential travel, and as a result, there has been a

significant reduction in the number of commuters on the highways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley.