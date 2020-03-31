CHP Bakersfield says its getting more accidental 911 calls from ‘disconnected’ cellphones

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP in Bakersfield says with more children staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak, dispatchers are getting more accidental 911 calls from kids playing with disconnected cellphones.

On its Facebook page Monday, the agency reminds parents and care givers that even though a cellphone might not be receiving regular cell service, it can still dial out emergency calls as long as the phone is powered and has a working signal.

Yes, it’s common to give children an old cellphone to play with, but CHP says the accidental calls can put an extra burden on dispatchers and potentially slow down response times for real emergencies.

CHP asks parents and care givers to when possible remove batteries before letting children play with a cellphone.