(KGET) — Forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, China Peak Mountain Resort is offering a sale on season passes for the 2020-21 season.

Through May 1, the resort is offering reduced prices for those ages 6 to 29, as well as a new college pass. Those buying passes only have to pay $49 by the deadline; the rest isn’t due until Sept. 15.

The resort plans to open in the summer, according to a spokesman.