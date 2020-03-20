Chase Bank downtown limiting hours and number of customers inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Chase Bank at 17th Street and Chester Avenue is limiting the amount of customers inside the building and has reduced its hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The reduction, a result of concerns over COVID-19, means only a few customers at a time are let into the bank while the rest remain outside. A bank employee wearing gloves opened the door as each customer left and another was allowed in.

Numerous businesses are taking precautions as a result of the virus. Banks are among the list of essential businesses Gov. Gavin Newsom said can remain open for the duration of the statewide stay-at-home order he issued Thursday evening.