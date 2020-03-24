Changes coming to upcoming Bakersfield city council meeting amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield City Council will meet on Wednesday in what is expected to be different from usual to help combat COVID-19.

For starters, there will be limited seating for those hoping to attend in person. Additionally, the council members are will take part in social distancing, according to Councilman Andrae Gonzales.

“At our meeting, we will practice social distancing. Two council members will be phoning in to the meeting, [and] the rest of us on the dais will be spread apart.”

As for the content of the meeting, council members will take up the state of emergency declaration ordered into effect last week by Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg. Clegg said, in essence, the declaration allows the city to take advantage of emergency funding from the state and the feds.

“The federal government has already outlined there are $500 million in FEMA funds for reimbursement for those expenses incurred responded to the COVID-19 issue,” Clegg said. “We anticipate there may be other pots of money that become available, and we want to make sure we’re compliant in being bale to at least request those,” he continued.

The council is expected to officially ratify the order wednesday in a move Gonzales hopes will show the city is committed to combating COVID-19.

“it’s important for us all take this seriously at this time, and certainly the City of Bakersfield is doing as much as it can to do the same.”

The meeting will be live streamed here: https://bakersfieldcity.us/gov/meetings_n_agendas/city_council_meetings_videos.htm

Anyone who will not be at the meeting in person but wishes to make a public comment can do so by emailing or calling in the comment or question to the city clerk.

The city clerk can be reached by phone at 661-326-3767, and via email at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us.