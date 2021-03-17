“Challenging would be putting it very mildly”: One year later, local business owners reflect on pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Exactly one year since Kern County saw its first COVID-19 case, local business owners reflected Wednesday on how the last 52 weeks have impacted their establishments and lives.

At the once-hopping Guthrie’s Alley Cat Bar in downtown Bakersfield, stacked Glasses, untouched liquor bottles, and an empty room are what makeup the Bakersfield icon these days. One year ago, such a scene at the 80-year-old landmark tucked into an alley among downtown office buildings may have seemed inconceivable, but a year into the pandemic the sight has become the reality for many local business owners.

“Challenging would be putting it very mildly,” said Guthrie’s Alley Cat Owner and Operator Trisha Reed-Fike. “We were going to voluntarily close around St. Patricks Day last year for a couple weeks. We are going to close for a couple weeks. Get a handle on it, and then it just kept getting worse and worse,” she continued.

She said the pandemic has brought about much economic hardship.

“Our industry has been devastated by this. We’ve had to make some hard decisions this year. They are not decisions I really thought we were going to have to make,” she said, noting she was left with no choice but to lay off most of her employees.

7,200 people in the local leisure and hospitality industry were laid off this year, according to data from the Employment Development Dept.,

“I think it’s been fairly well documented that a lot of them have suffered,” said Kelly Bearden, director of the CSU Bakersfield Small Business Development Center, also known as SBDC. “It’s almost industry by industry. We talk to businesses that are doing well. There are far more that aren’t doing well. A lot of them are hanging on.”

The SBDC’s work includes one-on-one no-charge consulting services available to any business that wants or needs it. In a recent weekly poll from the center geared toward small business owners, more than half of respondents said they were down half of their gross income over the year.

He says some businesses have been able to survive thanks, in part, to federal, state and local initiatives like the paycheck protection program. Locally, the city has closed off portions of Eye Street to traffic so restaurants can expand outdoor seating.

Of course, the impacts of the pandemic have been felt beyond just Kern’s largest cities. Michael Long and his wife have owned the Black Gold Brewing Company in Taft more than 10 years. Taft already had economic hardships pre-pandemic, but Long said nothing could compare to having to shut down his restaurant for much of the last year.

“We were closed for about eight months following the law. There was outside dining at some time — then you couldn’t eat outside. Then there was some inside dining, and then you couldn’t inside. Then you couldn’t eat inside or outside and it was to go only. Very confusing.”

That, according to Long, was one of the reasons why he decided to open back up. With the pandemic keeping consumers closer to home, he says people have supported the business since he re-opened.

“We’ve done a whole lot better and I’m optimistic.”

Back at Guthrie’s Alley Cat, while the popular bar remains closed, the pictures on the wall tell a story of what life once was — a life Reed-Fike is hopeful will soon come back to Kern.

“I have high hopes for the future. I’d like to think moving forward we’re going to survive this. We’re all going to survive this.”