BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Center for Neuro Skills is recognizing local hospital employees’ hard work in testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

The center said it paid for signs that spell out “Heroes Work Here!” that were placed in front of Memorial Hospital last night. They will then be moved to Kern Medical Center in May.

The center said it is waiting to get approval from Adventist Health Bakersfield to have the signs there as well after spending time at KMC.