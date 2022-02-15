CDPH sets date for re-evaluation of mask requirements in schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first of California’s mask requirements begins to ease, masks will stay on in schools — at least for a few more weeks.

Vaccinated Californians are now strongly recommended — not required — to mask up in indoor public spaces. Students still need to keep those masks on, but officials are now eyeing a change in that requirement.

That was the point of focus at the California Department of Public Health’s COVID update Monday. CDPH secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says the state has set a date to reassess that requirement.

“On Feb. 28, we anticipate being able to give a date when the masking requirement will move to a recommendation,” Ghaly said.

Ghaly says the next two weeks will be spent interpreting trends at the state, national and global level. The data, he says, is increasingly supporting slight relaxation of restrictions.

“Masking requirements were never put in place to be there forever,” Ghaly said. “It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when.”

The announcement comes as parents across Kern County prepare to protest those requirements. Posts circulated on social media encourage parents to attend board meetings across the county Tuesday. Rosedale Union, one district singled out by these posts, has a history of conversation surrounding masking at board meetings.

Ghaly said in the update that though the mask requirement may change, masking is still highly recommended as an effective method of controlling the spread of COVID. He also mentioned that once the statewide guidance relaxes, local authorities may still enact restrictions. Local policies may not be less stringent than the state, but they can be more stringent.